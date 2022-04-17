Ramazan Bayramı öncesi otobüs ve uçak fiyatları

Ramazan Bayramına sayılı günler kala, memleketine gitmek isteyen vatandaşlar yolculuk planlamasına geçti. İşte akaryakıt zammı sonrası uçak ve otobüs bileti fiyatları.
Ramazan ayının ortalarına yaklaşırken, vatandaşı bayram heyecanı sardı.
Bayramda akraba ziyareti yapmayı düşünenler veya tatili değerlendirip tatil planı yapanlar ulaşımı düşünmeye başladı.
Akaryakıt fiyatlarına gelen zamlar nedeniyle, uçak ve otobüs fiyatları ise cep yakıyor.
Rezervasyon yoğunluğu şimdiden başlamışken, bazı bölgelere çok sayıda otobüs bileti satışının da bittiği belirtildi.
Arefe günü bilet fiyatları
Peki arefe günü otobüs veya uçak ile memleketine gitmek isteyenler ne kadar bilet fiyatı ödeyecek?
İstanbul'dan çıkarak, Türkiye'nin 81 iline sefer yapan otobüs ve uçak biletlerini sizler için derledik.
İşte 81 il için 1 Mayıs arefe günü uçak ve otobüs biletleri;
- Adana için otobüs 450, uçak bileti 680 TL
- Adıyaman için otobüs 450, uçak bileti 1151 TL
- Afyonkarahisar için otobüs 260, uçuş yok
- Ağrı için otobüs 500, uçak 1151 TL
- Amasya için otobüs 400 TL uçuş yok
- Ankara için otobüs 319, uçak bileti 505 TL
- Antalya için otobüs 350 uçak bileti 510 TL
- Artvin için otobüs 500, uçak bileti 720 TL
- Aydın için otobüs 400, uçak bileti 505 TL
- Balıkesir için otobüs, 200 uçak bileti 510 TL
- Bilecik için otobüs 120 TL
- Bingöl için otobüs 500, uçak bileti 720 TL
- Bitlis için otobüs yok, uçak bileti (Van) 1336 TL
- Bolu için otobüs 160TL
- Burdur için otobüs 320, uçak bileti (Antalya) 510 TL
- Bursa için otobüs 169 TL
- Çanakkale için otobüs 215, uçak 975 TL
- Çankırı için otobüs 399, uçak yok
- Çorum için otobüs bileti 370, uçak yok
- Denizli için otobüs 350, uçak bileti 570 TL
- Diyarbakır için otobüs 500, uçak bileti 1390 TL
- Edirne için otobüs 350 TL
- Elazığ 450 uçak 729 TL
- Erzincan için otobüs 400, uçak 720 TL
- Erzurum için otobüs 400, uçak bileti 720 TL
- Eskişehir için otobüs bileti 220 TL, uçak uçuş yok
- Gaziantep için otobüs 520, uçak bileti 720 TL
- Giresun için otobüs bileti 399, uçak bileti 680 TL
- Gümüşhane için otobüs, uçak bileti 340
- Hakkari için sefer bulunamadı
- Hatay için otobüs bileti 600 TL, uçuş yok
- Isparta için otobüs bileti 320 TL uçuş yok
- Mersin için otobüs 400, adana 720 TL
- İzmir için otobüs 350, uçak 540 TL
- Kars için otobüs 500, uçak 720 TL
- Kastamonu için otobüs 280 TL uçuş yok
- Kayseri için otobüs 360, uçuş 640 TL
- Kırklareli için otobüs bileti 200 TL
- Kırşehir için otobüs bileti 280 TL
- Kocaeli için otobüs bileti 90 TL
- Konya için otobüs 330, uçak bileti 505 TL
- Kütahya için otobüs bileti 200 TL uçuş yok
- Malatya için otobüs bileti 400, uçak 1151 TL
- Manisa için uçak bileti 300, uçak (İzmir) 540 TL
- Kahramanmaraş için otobüs bileti 400, uçak 1055 TL
- Mardin için otobüs 450, uçak 1390 TL
- Muğla için otobüs 470, uçak 595 TL
- Muş 500 TL uçuş yok
- Nevşehir için otobüs bileti 400, uçak 729 TL
- Niğde için otobüs bileti 550 TL
- Ordu için otobüs bileti 380, uçak 680 TL
- Rize için otobüs bileti 515, uçak 680 TL
- Sakarya için otobüs bileti 100
- Samsun için otobüs 350, uçak bileti 720 TL
- Siirt için otobüs 500, uçak bileti 1336 TL
- Sinop için otobüs 350 TL, uçuş yok
- Sivas için otobüs 500, uçak bileti 681 TL
- Tekirdağ için otobüs bileti 100
- Tokat için otobüs bileti 450, uçuşlar dolu
- Trabzon için otobüs 495, uçak bileti 680 TL
- Tunceli için otobüs 500, uçak (Elazığ) 720 TL
- Şanlıurfa için otobüs 450, uçak bileti 1215 TL
- Uşak için otobüs 280, uçuş yok
- Van için otobüs 550, uçak bileti 1336 TL
- Yozgat için otobüs 350, uçuş yok
- Zonguldak için otobüs bileti 260 TL
- Aksaray için otobüs bileti 380 TL
- Bayburt için otobüs bileti 500 TL
- Karaman için otobüs bileti 370 TL
- Kırıkkale için otobüs bileti 270 TL
- Batman için otobüs 500, uçak 1336 TL
- Şırnak için otobüs 500, uçak bileti 1151 TL
- Bartın için otobüs bileti 290 TL
- Ardahan için otobüs bileti 500 TL
- Iğdır için otobüs bileti 500 TL
- Yalova için otobüs bileti 120 TL
- Karabük için otobüs bileti 240 TL
- Kilis için otobüs bileti 550 TL, uçuş yok
- Osmaniye için otobüs 400, uçak (Adana) 720 TL
- Düzce için otobüs bileti 130 TL