How Do I Deal With Cheating in the Age of Zoom?

A student of mine revealed that he did poorly on my (Zoom, of course) exam because he was on his phone helping his fraternity brothers. I know his cheating isn’t ethical — no dilemma there — but what about my role? I can’t stop cheating on Zoom, so should I do nothing? What is my responsibility in creating an environment where everyone is on the same plane for evaluation? Humberto B.
The best way to prevent people from succumbing to temptation is to reduce the temptation. So you can try to design a test that makes cheating harder. In the humanities, you might be able to ask students to write essays in real time on topics not announced in advance, for example. But things are harder with quantitative subjects, especially in combination with large class sizes. In the era of Chegg and Discord (an online tutoring service and a group-chat platform), not only answers but also “show your work” explanations for those answers can be at a student’s fingertips. Various online proctoring services are available, but none are complete solutions. And the sort of one-to-one discussions, and evaluations, that are possible in seminars may just not be feasible in large-enrollment classes. Still, sometimes reminding people of moral ideas can get them to live up to them. Here are three basic angles of approach.
First, there are considerations of character: Dishonesty is a vice. So is intellectual laziness, which can making cheating appealing as a substitute for effort, and so is the vanity that may make you seek a better grade than you deserve. You don’t want to be the kind of person who cheats.
Second, you have duties arising from your relationship with your teachers and your fellow students. It is a betrayal of the teacher’s trust if you try to pass off the work of others as your own or misrepresent your own level of comprehension. It’s disrespectful to your teachers, and of course, it’s unfair to fellow students who have kept to the rules, given that your work may be ranked higher than it ought to be.
Third, it is reckless, posing harm to you and your classmates. The penalties for plagiarism are severe and can include being expelled from the university. If your exam performance seems far better than your class contributions, your teachers will often recognize that. Lying when asked about it compounds the problem and can also lead to serious consequences. Your cheating can also disadvantage your honest classmates by distorting the curve. Besides, a key purpose of the exam is to tell you how you’re doing, which won’t happen if you cheat. And if you don’t care about how you’re doing, why take the course?
People who have studied ethics, or just watched “The Good Place,” will recognize these three sets of considerations as drawing from three major currents of moral reflection: virtue ethics, which is centered on character; deontology (from “deon,” a Greek word for that which is binding or required), which is centered on obligation or duty; and consequentialism, which is centered on the harms and benefits that result from our actions. Ordinary moral thought draws freely from all of these traditions.
To students who cheat routinely, all this will seem naïve or sentimental or irrelevant. They want the best grades they can secure because good grades will help them get ahead and land the kind of job they want. In the workplace, though, you can’t call your fraternity brothers every time you face a problem you can’t handle, and I don’t know of online services that will write office memos for you. Ethics is about living well. Preparing for exams can help you develop skills that are useful in later life. All of which is to say that one person you’re letting down when you don’t do the work is you.
I’m the head of a small department at a large university. My staff is underpaid, and I have advocated salary increases for them. Then Covid-19 hit. By midsummer, I was forced to lay off one member of our staff, and the others have had to pick up the work. Then in early fall, another staff member came down with Covid-19. The remaining members of my staff have continued to do exemplary work, with the additional burden of covering the work of the person in the position we lost and the staff member who has been ill. Meanwhile, the university froze staff salaries and stopped contributing to our retirement, so the staff has actually been doing more for less.
I have always given my staff small gifts (usually gift cards in a small amount) for the holidays, which I’ve paid for myself. This year, in light of the extra work they’ve taken on and the stress they’ve all been under, I would like to provide a larger gift, again from my own funds. I’m thinking of a cash gift for each of $100 to $150. I am not rich, and I don’t make a six-figure salary, but I do make considerably more than my staff and can afford this. Another department head advised me against doing so, as staff members in other departments would be upset if they heard about it. But it’s my money, and I’d like to do it, because I feel these are great employees who have been treated unfairly. Your thoughts? Name Withheld
I understand and admire your impulse here. Many departments I’ve worked in have an annual holiday collection from the faculty that is shared among the staff, with the expectation that higher-paid faculty will make a larger contribution. This has the advantage of feeling like an institutional or at least a collective expression of gratitude, rather than a personal one. And because it is customary, the practice does not significantly alter the nature of your relationships.
You’re proposing, by contrast, to give an amount of money that is not customary and not financially insignificant to the recipient. (I understand that yours isn’t an academic department with faculty members you can call on to pony up.)
Gifts change their meaning when they move from an expression of gratitude to having a meaningful impact on someone’s economic welfare. If you don’t repeat the gift next year, you don’t want your staff members thinking that you care about them less. Still, these aren’t ordinary circumstances, and what you thoughtfully propose to do will surely be understood in that context. Exceptional times can make people want to express their sense of mutual obligation in less traditional ways.
